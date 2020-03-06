Man with license plate that expired 20+ years ago tells officers he’s “been busy lately”

SLIDELL, L.A. (WCBD) – Officers with the Slidell, Louisiana Police Department shared a photo of an expired license plate that they found on a car last week.

Here’s the kicker: the tag expired over 20 years ago, in September of 1997.

The driver was apologetic, and gave the officers an understandable explanation for the delay:

“Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration.”

Luckily, the driver assured the officer he would take care of it as soon as he got home.

