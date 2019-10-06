Newly opened Disney Skyliner experiences unexpected downtime leaving people in the sky

ORLANDO, F.L. (WCBD) – The newly opened Disney Skyliner experienced unexpected downtime.

This downtime would leave some people hanging in the sky.

The Gondola System is Walt Disney World’s newest form of transportation.

It takes guests to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and four nearby resorts.

Reedy Creek Firefighters helped the people that were stuck aboard the gondolas, which opened on September 29.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown what caused the Skyliner to stop.