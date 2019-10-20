North Carolina woman takes part in NASA’s first all female spacewalk

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WCBD) – Christina Cook is a North Carolina native and a NASA astronaut and was one of the two women that made history after completing in the first all female spacewalk.

Cook is an alum of White Oak High School in Onslow County, NC where students and teachers gathered to watch the event live.

This was Cook’s third spacewalk, but the first ever all female walk.

She was joined by fellow astronaut Jessica Mayer.

Next month, Cook is expected to take part in a video conference from the International Space Station to speak with the same students who watched the historic spacewalk.