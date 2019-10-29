Officers still searching for missing 19-year-old Auburn student

AUBURN, A.L. (WCBD) – Friends and loved ones gathered to pray on Sunday, October 27 for the safe return of a missing college student from Homewood, AL.

Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, an Auburn University student, was last heard from on October 23.

Police found Aniah’s missing Honda CRV at an apartment complex in Montgomery on Friday, October 25, but still say there is no sign of Aniah.

“For this longing and missing of Aniah to be happening is a heartbreaking thing for our community, but you saw here tonight that our community believes in a hope beyond all measurable hope and that’s why so many showed up here tonight. To pray to a God that does impossible things and that’s what we’re hoping for in this time is a miracle for an impossible thing to happen here.” Robert Sturdivant, Trinity United Methodist Church Youth Minister

They believe it was damaged between the time she disappeared and when they found it.