Oprah surprises in Charlotte by matching over $1 million raised for historically black colleges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – A luncheon in Charlotte aimed to raise money for students who attend historically black colleges made more than it’s fundraising thanks to a special guest, Oprah Winfrey.

It happened at the 17th annual Maya Angelou “Women Who Lead” luncheon in Charlotte.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping to raise half a million dollars.

At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million was raised.

That’s when Oprah decided that she would match that total.

