Panel faults FAA and Boeing for certification failures for Boeing 737 Max

A new report that was released faults both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing for failures in the overall certification of the Boeing 737 Max.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review cites Boeing’s failure to properly explain changes in anti-stall software and the FAA’s examination and certification process for the 737 Max Aircraft.

The panel also found Boeing had failed to update necessary safety documents, which hindered the FAA’s ability to adequately review the system’s safety.