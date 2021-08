In this Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Marines, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, provide assistance at an evacuation control checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (WCBD) – Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby on Thursday confirmed an explosion took place outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Kirby confirmed the news around 6:15 p.m. local time.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The extent of damage has not yet been assessed.

State Department officials had previously warned people in the vicinity of the airport to leave, citing an imminent and credible threat.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.