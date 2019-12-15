People gather to honor life of sailor killed in Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WCBD) – Many loved ones lined the streets in Savannah for one of the sailors killed in a shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Airman apprentice Cameron Walters, 21, was one of the three sailors killed when a visiting Saudi military trainee opened fire.

Walters has been called a hero for trying to stop the gunfire.

His body was transported to his hometown of Richmond Hills for a funeral.

The Navy promoted him posthumously to the rank of Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Third Class.

Georgia’s governor ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in his honor.