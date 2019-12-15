People gather to honor life of sailor killed in Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting

Nation & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WCBD) – Many loved ones lined the streets in Savannah for one of the sailors killed in a shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Airman apprentice Cameron Walters, 21, was one of the three sailors killed when a visiting Saudi military trainee opened fire.

Walters has been called a hero for trying to stop the gunfire.

His body was transported to his hometown of Richmond Hills for a funeral.

The Navy promoted him posthumously to the rank of Naval Aircrewman Mechanical Third Class.

Georgia’s governor ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in his honor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES