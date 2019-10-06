Plane crash in North Carolina kills 2 people

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WCBD) – Investigators said two people died in a plane crash after a missing plane was located in a wooded area.
The plane was coming from Tennessee and disappeared on Friday, October 4 near the Asheboro Regional Airport.
A pilot and a passenger were on board the plane.
Airport officials and witnesses say the plane flew past the runway and tree line and did not return.
A helicopter search located the missing plane two miles from the airport.
The NTSB, FAA, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.