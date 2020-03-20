Publix plans to hire thousands by the end of March

LAKELAND, F.L. (WCBD) – Publix grocery stores plan to hire thousands of retail and distribution workers by the end of the month.

According to a press release, the retailer is in need of associates at all locations across the Southeast “due to the unprecedented demand [they] are experiencing.”

Publix is looking for “people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard,” and possibly, who have been laid off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Publix has locations across Florida, georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

