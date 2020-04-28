Rainn Wilson hosting “Zoomies” conference for pets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rainn Wilson, also known as The Office’s Dwight K. Schrute, is teaming up with pet food brand Freshpet to host a very important video conference for pets: a Zoomies meeting.

On Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET, pet owners are invited to show off their furry friends and participate in a Q&A with Wilson.

Wilson will also have a big announcement about “how Freshpet is planning to help animal organizations across the country.”

Those who would like to participate in the call are asked to register in advance at this link.

Freshpet is a pet food brand that offers a variety of “blends of fresh meats, vegetables, and fruits farmed locally.”