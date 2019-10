CONCORD, N.C. (WCBD) – You may remember a red Jeep that was stuck on the beach during Hurricane Dorian.

It’s now using its popularity to raise money for recovery in the Bahamas following the storm.

It was on display at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

Nick Feliciano, owner of the Jeep, is taking the totaled SUV on a tour to raise money after he saw how much joy it brought to other people.

According to his Feliciano’s Go Fund Me, they have raised over $2,000 for the Bahamas.