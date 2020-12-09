Shipping carriers overwhelmed by high demand of packages

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – Shipping delays are up across the country as more and more people are buying online. Pak Mail, a Mount Pleasant shipping company, says the closer it gets to the holiday the more you’re going to have to spend to ship your packages.

Trey Cardin, Co-owner of Pak Mail, says you’re going to want to get your packages in the mail this week because next week shipping delays will ramp up.

An estimated three billion packages will be sent across the country this year, which is almost 800 million more than last year.

“There’s been a massive amount of packages being shipped this year, throughout the entire year. I actually talked to a rep at FedEx a few months ago and they said they were already at Christmas volume,” Cardin added.

Shipping volumes typically increase 30 to 40 percent during the holidays but those levels were already being reached at the beginning of the pandemic nationally.

“There’s not as many trucks coming out, there’s not as many drivers being hired, so you’re just dealing with a lot more stuff going through the pipeline and that’s where the congestion happens at the terminals that are outside these big metropolitan areas,” mentioned Cardin.

To keep up with the demand ShipMatrix says 7.2 million more packages would need to be shipped each day this holiday season which is way more than the system can handle.

“But if you can get in here before the end of this week you’ll avoid a lot of the crowds. Next week it’s going to pick way up,” Cardin stated.

So far this month shipping carriers are seeing a 25% increase in volume from previous years and it will only go up the closer it gets to Christmas.