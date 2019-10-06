The FDA is issuing a warning to consumers to stop using products with THC

The FDA is now urging consumer to stop using vaping products containing THC as an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries continues.

The agency issued the warning in a statement released earlier in the week.

The FDA is also warning consumers not to buy any vaping product off the street and they shouldn’t modify any substance.

According to the CDC, over a thousand cases of lung injuries have been reported in 48 states and the US Virgin Islands.

The majority of the patients have reported using THC containing products.

As of right now, at least 21 people have died from vaping-related lung injuries.