Top dog and cat names of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we begin the last month of 2020, Trupanion took a look back at the most popular dog and cat names of the year.
While the usuals still topped the list, the very unusual year was reflected in names like Fauci, after Dr. Anthony Fauci, who many viewed as the nation’s top scientist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top 10 most popular dogs names of 2020
- Bella
- Charlie
- Luna
- Lucy
- Max
- Bailey
- Daisy
- Cooper
- Molly
- Lola
Top 10 most popular cat names of 2020
- Luna
- Bella
- Oliver
- Charlie
- Lucy
- Leo
- Max
- Milo
- Lily
- Simba
Top 11 – 50 most popular dog names of 2020
- Buddy
- Sadie
- Maggie
- Coco
- Rocky
- Sophie
- Stella
- Chloe
- Teddy
- Milo
- Oliver
- Bentley
- Bear
- Lily
- Rosie
- Tucker
- Harley
- Riley
- Ruby
- Zoey
- Penny
- Duke
- Toby
- Gracie
- Jack
- Winston
- Murphy
- Piper
- Mia
- Leo
- Roxy
- Louie
- Jax
- Ellie
- Zeus
- Abby
- Willow
- Ginger
- Nala
- Pepper
Top 11- 50 most popular cat names of 2020
- Kitty
- Chloe
- Shadow
- Jack
- Loki
- Oreo
- Daisy
- Smokey
- Willow
- Molly
- Sophie
- Tiger
- Nala
- Oscar
- Mia
- Gracie
- Jasper
- Tigger
- Lola
- Pepper
- Buddy
- Cleo
- Toby
- Coco
- Pumpkin
- Stella
- Kitten
- Simon
- Ginger
- George
- Rosie
- Lucky
- Gizmo
- Felix
- Callie
- Maggie
- Zoe
- Midnight
- Boots
- Rocky