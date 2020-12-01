Top dog and cat names of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we begin the last month of 2020, Trupanion took a look back at the most popular dog and cat names of the year.

While the usuals still topped the list, the very unusual year was reflected in names like Fauci, after Dr. Anthony Fauci, who many viewed as the nation’s top scientist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top 10 most popular dogs names of 2020

Bella

Charlie

Luna

Lucy

Max

Bailey

Daisy

Cooper

Molly

Lola

Top 10 most popular cat names of 2020

Luna

Bella

Oliver

Charlie

Lucy

Leo

Max

Milo

Lily

Simba

Top 11 – 50 most popular dog names of 2020

Buddy

Sadie

Maggie

Coco

Rocky

Sophie

Stella

Chloe

Teddy

Milo

Oliver

Bentley

Bear

Lily

Rosie

Tucker

Harley

Riley

Ruby

Zoey

Penny

Duke

Toby

Gracie

Jack

Winston

Murphy

Piper

Mia

Leo

Roxy

Louie

Jax

Ellie

Zeus

Abby

Willow

Ginger

Nala

Pepper

Top 11- 50 most popular cat names of 2020