TAMPA, F.L. (WCBD) – People in Central Florida are assessing the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nestor.

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in parts of Polk County near Tampa.

There have been dozens of reports of damage to homes, power lines and trees.

A second tornado briefly touched down in Pinellas County causing damage to multiple homes and businesses.

As of right now, around 10,000 people are without power.

There have been no serious injuries reported.