Trending National and World Headlines: June 12th

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents are getting their first chance to weigh in on changes to a California measure that would give state public health officials oversight of doctors who grant a high number of medical exemptions for vaccinations and schools with vaccination rates less than 95%.

The Assembly Health Committee's hearing is expected to draw hundreds of people against vaccines to the Capitol, as have prior hearings on the topic. Critics shouted "we will not comply" inside the Senate chambers last month as lawmakers voted on the measure.