Trending National and World Headlines: June 12th

  • Today is the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.
  • Today is also the 25th anniversary of the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman murder in which OJ Simpson was charged and later acquitted in their deaths.
  • A Tennessee driver who flipped his SUV during an allergy attack is rescued by bystanders.
  • The FDA has issued a recall for Townsend Farms frozen berries specifically the three berry blend.

