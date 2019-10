United Airlines is now the latest carrier to scrap any plans to bring back the Boeing 737 Max aircraft before the end of 2019.

United said it will keep the 737 Max off its schedule through January 6, which forced the cancellation of more than 8,000 flights.

American and Southwest have also taken the 737 Max off their schedules.

The plans were grounded in March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.