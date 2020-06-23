USPS celebrates Bugs Bunny’s 80th birthday with commemorative stamps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and Warner Bros. Consumer Products will release Bugs Bunny Forever stamps to celebrate the character’s 80th birthday.

Warner Bros. Animation artists and Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. created the artwork specifically for the stamps. Sketches can also be found on the reverse side of each 20 stamp pane.

Each of the 10 designs will “showcase a costumed Bugs Bunny in some of his most memorable getups.” The designs have yet to be released.

Stamps are available for preorder beginning June 20 by visiting usps.com/shopstamps or by calling 800-STAMP24.