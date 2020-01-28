Victim’s dog leads N.C. deputies to kidnapping, arson suspect

POLK CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Polk County deputies say a man accused of arson and kidnapping was captured after the victim’s dog led deputies to the suspect.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies were called to a fire along Hugh Champion Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Arson investigators also responded to the home.

Investigators said that they believed the suspect was still in a wooded area nearby.

Deputies noticed the victim’s dog, Apollo, nearby on an old road and followed him through the woods, where they found the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as Meko Lockee.

Lockee was taken into custody and charged with second-degree arson, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault of a female, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny, and communicating threats.

Lockee is being held in the Polk County Detention Center without bond.