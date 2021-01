WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) - South Carolina Lawmakers on Wednesday took to social media to denounce the chaos unraveling at the US Capitol as crowds of Trump supporters took to the streets to oppose the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

Members of Congress were in the process of certifying the vote -- a largely ceremonial and typically mundane process -- when protesters stormed the Capitol building, prompting evacuations of some members and gas masks to be passed out to others.