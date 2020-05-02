National Action Network announces movement to bring equity to COVID-19 recovery in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network announced THE MOVEMENT: Testing, Healthcare-Access and Economic Equity Movement.

This is a campaign that plans to bring equity and justice to the recovery from COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The campaign will focus first in the black-majority counties and communities in the Lowcountry and along the I-95 Corridor.

Following their success in the target areas, they will do similar work in other parts of South Carolina to bring equity, fairness and justice across our state in the recovery from COVID-19.