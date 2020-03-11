National Action Network calls for action after the use of racially insensitive language

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Local activists say they’ll stage protests outside a Lowcountry charter school after allegations that a racial slur was used against a student. The family of the student says it’s calling for justice.



“We will be out here to protect this black child, she’s black and she’s beautiful,” says James Johnson who is the President of the South Carolina State National Action Network.



The National Action Network held a press conference Wednesday at Lowcountry Leadership Charter School. That’s where a student says racist remarks were used against her during class. Johnson says his activist group will take action if the school doesn’t resolve the issue.



“I’m going to say this to this school and to the State of South Carolina, that I will have a picket sign in front of this school,” says Johnson. “This matter must be dealt with, it must be dealt with. We will not let allow this to be swept under the table.”



Isis Frazier says her daughter Facetimed her from school to tell her what happened during class.



“She called me, very upset, screaming crying,” says Frasier. “I heard how upset she was, she was overly stimulated.”



Frazier says she was even more displeased when she found out who the student’s father was.



“I reached out to the father of the child who is the Mayor of Meggett, South Carolina and I have all the emails to validate it,” says Frasier.



The father of the child says this was a case of two teenagers acting immaturely and says an apology was sent to both Frazier and her daughter.



The family says they will be attending the school board meeting next week in hopes of resolving the issue.



News 2 reached out to Lowcountry Leadership Charter School for a statement but so far haven’t heard back.