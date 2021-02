MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network will host a food distribution even this weekend.

Organizers are asking for all attendees to remain in their cars because the distribution will be held in a drive-thru format.

It will take place on Saturday, February 6 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Masonic Lodge Hall located at 1372 North Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.