National Action Network to hold Stand in Solidarity press conference in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network will stand in solidarity with members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is an effort to show that the group is not a terrorist organization, does not condone or participate in violent protest, and is committed to the principles of non-violent peaceful protests.

Several local leaders are expected to participate including Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, Pastor Thomas Dixon, members of the United Front, and Black Lives Matter.

The press conference will be happening on Saturday, September 19 in Marion Square Park at 3:00 pm.