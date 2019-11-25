National Adoption Day in S.C. gives several kids a new family

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Monday is National Adoption Day in the Lowcountry and across the State of South Carolina. Nearly 80 children were scheduled to be adopted in family courts in South Carolina including here in Charleston County.

Antonio and Deborah McCall say this is an important day because “several children get the chance to have a forever home.” A forever home for the children adopted Monday, just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The McCall’s started adopting children in 2005 and have continued to adopt kids “every year to two years they say.” The first child they adopted back in 2005 is now 27 years-old.

“It’s just a joy regardless of biological or adopted or just friend’s of the family’s kids, kids friends of the family. We love seeing the enjoyment that a family brings to a kid.” Antonio McCall, Adoptive Parent

The McCall’s encourage those who can to take the chance and adopt a child.

“I think that for our group it has been very positive, just going through the system and I know the paperwork can be kind of tiring but it’s worth it,” says Deborah McCall.

The month of November is recognized by the South Carolina social services as National Adoption Month.