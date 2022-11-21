(NewsNation) — A car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts Monday morning, an hour after the store opened for the day, according to local news reports.

The Patriot Ledger reported at least one person is dead after the incident. WCVB reported at least 19 people were injured, some with life-threatening injuries.

Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz confirmed one fatality and said an active criminal investigation is in progress. He said the driver is in custody and police are looking into whether or not he had any known medical conditions.

WCVB video showed a large hole in the glass front of the store and number of people being loaded onto stretchers immediately after the incident.

Witnesses told the station the driver appeared to be alert after the crash and the vehicle seemed to be moving at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

Local fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, Boston25 reported.

Reporter Blair Miller said on Twitter people could be trapped in the store shortly after the crash.