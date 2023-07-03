MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville woman died, and two others were injured including a 12-year-old when a tree fell on two boats Sunday in Penland.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the boating incident occurred on the North Toe River around 1:31 p.m.

Officials said a canoe and kayak were traveling down the river when a large tree fell hitting both boats.

The kayak was being operated by the 12-year-old who was taken to the hospital for severe injuries.

A man and a woman were the two occupants of the canoe according to officials.

Officials said the man was airlifted to the hospital for his injuries.

The woman died at the scene, officials said.

She was identified as 49-year-old Yumiko Virant.

The boating incidents are being investigated by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.