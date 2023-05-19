THE HOME DEPOT MEMORIAL DAY SAVINGS HAVE ALREADY BEGUN

If you don’t work in the home improvement retail business, you might not know that Memorial Day sales are a make-it-or-break-it point of the year. They have almost as much impact as Black Friday (and other end-of-year) sales events. According to an article in NewsNation, Home Depot “projected its first decline in annual revenue since 2009.” This makes the annual Memorial Day Sale extremely important for the company this year. For the consumer, that translates to better deals and deeper discounts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT MEMORIAL DAY SALE

Memorial Day doesn’t arrive for another week. However, Home Depot isn’t waiting till the last minute to offer its customers substantial savings. The home upgrade and home improvement tools and items you want and need are already on sale. That pellet grill you’ve had your eye on and that patio furniture set are already deeply discounted. The only bad news about this sale is it ends on Memorial Day.

THE 10 BEST DEALS FROM HOME DEPOT’S MEMORIAL DAY SALE

Dyna-Glo Three-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($100 off)

This highly versatile backyard grill features the TriVantage Multifunctional Cooking System, which lets users sear, grill and smoke in their own backyard. It features three burners and EquiHeat technology for thorough cooking.

Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks Black Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Set ($300 off)

The set includes a coffee table, two lounge chairs, a loveseat and cushions. The furniture features rugged steel frames with weatherproof coating and has attractive patterns for aesthetic appeal.

Hampton Bay 11-foot Cantilever Patio Umbrella ($350 off)

This patio umbrella offers UV protection during the day and LEDs to illuminate your backyard at night. The rust-resistant steel pole ensures durability.

Hampton Bay Rock Cliff Brown Six-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set ($400 off)

Hampton Bay’s beautiful outdoor furniture set comes with everything you need to turn your backyard into an extended living space for parties or just relaxing. The all-weather wicker holds up in any outdoor conditions while the cushions are coated to be resistant to liquid, stains and fading.

Hampton Bay Stoneham Wood Fire Pit with Tile Top ($150 off)

A fire pit makes your patio cozy. It also extends usage time into the night and later in the season. This wood-burning fire pit features a scratch, stain and heat-resistant ceramic tile tabletop that is easy to clean.

Home Decorators Collection St. Charles Steel and Aluminum Outdoor Fire Pit Table ($212 off)

For another classy fire pit option, consider purchasing this elegant-looking St. Charles model. It has a convenient push-button start and comes with smoke glass beads. When not in use, you can cover the fire pit to use as a table.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill ($150 off)

A pellet stove gives you the precision of propane with the flavor of charcoal. This desirable model has a 572-square-inch grilling space, an 18-pound hopper, a digital controller and porcelain grill grates that are easy to clean.

Hampton Bay Windswept Three-Piece Metal Outdoor Bistro Set ($200 off)

Designed for relaxation, this three-piece set features two swiveling rocking chairs and a small table. The plush cushions support your back in comfort and the durable frames are made out of rust-resistant steel.

Vigoro Bagged Premium Brown Wood Mulch (50% off)

Mulch is essential this time of year. At 50% off, you can get twice as much without spending any more than you intended. Vigoro’s mulch features long-lasting color, so your property remains fresh-looking deep into the season.

Ryobi Compound Miter Saw with Universal Miter Saw Stand ($149 off)

If you need to make some angled cuts, this bundle from Ryobi is a great offer. You get a 7-1/4 inch compound miter saw along with a stand, so you can easily take your tools to the worksite.

