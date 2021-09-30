$100K reward offered in Murdaugh murder investigation expires

The gates near Alex Murdaugh’s home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 photo. State police have six separate investigations into Murdaugh and his family after his wife and son were shot to death outside the home in June. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A $100,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh has expired.

Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of Maggie, his wife, and Paul, his youngest son, on June 7 at their family property on Moselle Road in Islandton.

Weeks later, Alex Murdaugh, his other son Buster, and the family law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick announced the reward with a deadline of Sept. 30.

In the last three months, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in the case.

We are disappointed that no one has stepped forward with any leads to solve the murder and claim the $100,000 reward. At this time the family is evaluating what additional steps can be taken to solve the murders of Maggie and Paul. Alex Murdaugh spokesperson

At the time of the killings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said there was no danger to the public and no active search for suspects.

SLED still has a tip line dedicated to the case, available 24 hours a day at 803-896-2605.

Last week, SLED Chief Mark Heel confirmed the FBI is assisting with the investigation into the Murdaugh family.

He noted that since “the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on June 7,” SLED has been committed to bringing justice to the victims and “following the facts, no matter where they lead.”