13-year-old driver leads Georgia deputies in a car chase

APPLING Ga. (WJBF) —- A car chase that started on Wrightsboro Road around 3:15 AM ended in a homeowner’s front yard in Appling. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports there were three teenagers in stolen 2009 Blue Honda Civic. Grovetown Public Department of Safety pursued the car, and it stopped when the vehicle crashed into another parked vehicle in Appling.

“I heard the loud boom, and the first thing I thought was, what was that,” said Kayla Hathorn.

It was a morning wake-up call no one ever expects. Turns out, more than a 30-mile high-speed chase stopped just a few feet from Hathorn’s bedroom window.

“Usually, when you hear something like that over here, its either a truck backfiring or an accident on the highway,” said Hathorn.

She says her father was first to let her know that her new car was involved in a car crash. According to a sheriff’s office incident report, three teenagers are accused of stealing a 2009 Blue Honda Civic. A deputy on Ray Owens Road chased them. The driver of the stolen car was 13 years old. He ran a stop sign, then ran off the road and crashed into Hathorn’s car that was parked in front of her bedroom.

“The other ages of the people in the car were 17 and 18,” explained Hathorn. “Why was 13-year-old driving? What lead up to that, was it peer pressure?”

The incident reports also state that one of the teenagers was ejected from the Honda. However, no one was hurt.

Hathorn says if she or family members had gone to work early, the situation could have been worse.”

“Thank God nobody else was on the road,” said Hathorn. “It could have been so much worse, and it could have been more than materialistic things, it could’ve been somebody’s life.”

Hathron only had the vehicle for three months. Now that it’s totaled, she is focusing on how to get to work in Augusta.

“A rental car is not going to last forever,” said Hathorn. “Especially when you’re paying for it out of your pocket; when you didn’t know something like this was going to happen.”

The vehicle was confirmed stolen by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Grovetown Department of Public Safety is handling the traffic charges related to the pursuit.