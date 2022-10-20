The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn located at 2323 Hendersonville Road in Ardan.

Deputies said the recovered items mostly came from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportman’s Warehouse from across Buncombe County.

Loss prevention specialists from those stores were able to identify the items, which mostly were unopen and in the original packaging.

The sheriff’s office said an estimated cost of the recovered items has not yet been finalized, but it will exceed the original estimate of $125,000 to $150,000.

The following 14 people were arrested and charged following the investigation:

Corrie Anita Avery

Alyssia Nichole Lindsey

Harvey Douglas Bowman II

Kenneth Eugene Gates

Tammy Sue Gates

Robert Dennis Lewis Sr.

Robert Dennis Lewis Jr.

Amy Marie Brown

Samantha Beth Johnson

Jason Joseph Suburger

Ricky Scott Mills

Kelce Phillip Lytle III

Gabriel Thomas Lockridge

Dustin Michael Zaleznack

Robert Lewis Sr. and Robert Lewis Jr. are owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn. Kenneth Gates and Tammy Gates are employees of the store.

This case remains under active investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.