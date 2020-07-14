15-year-old accused of driving drunk, causing crash that killed friend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year-old girl is facing several charges, accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her 16-year-old friend.

Police say it all happened just after midnight on Sardis Road North in southeast Charlotte. There’s still some tape showing where the crash happened.

Officers say the teen’s Toyota RAV4 ran off the road at a curve, hit a power pole and rolled.

Tragically, one teen in the backseat of the car died, another in the passenger seat was injured and the 15-year-old driver’s life will never be the same.

People who live around Sardis Road North at Charter Brook Lane thought they heard something shortly after midnight.

“We heard a big boom,” neighbor Walter Schulz told FOX 46. “I thought it was a transformer that went out because our electricity went out.”

Their power went out after, police say the 15-year-old driver hit this pole.

“It’s just terrible. It was midnight by the time we realized what was going on,” Tony Hewitt said.

FOX 46 learned authorities believe the driver was speeding, drunk and possibly on drugs when she crashed.

All three in the SUV were wearing seat belts, but the passenger in the back, 16-year-old Lucy Wiley died in the crash.

“It’s just sad, you know, they should know better, but they don’t,” Hewitt said.

Police haven’t identified the driver but said detectives interviewed her in front of her parents and charged the 15-year-old with felony death by a vehicle, felony serious injury, DWI, and reckless driving.

“It’s terrible only 15 years,” Schulz said.

Neighbors say a number of crashes happen at this curve.

“The curve there causes some problems. People get a little too fast,” said Hewitt.

Earlier Monday, a few younger people drove by the scene and a small makeshift memorial has been growing at the site of the accident. They said they knew all three people in the car.

“Hearing of such a young life lost is even more heartbreaking. Don’t drink and drive. I don’t want to judge anybody, but it’s certainly a warning for people,” Schulz said.