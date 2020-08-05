15-year-old arrested in Concord Circle K armed robbery

Police have arrested a 15-year-old and charged him, along with six other juveniles, for an armed robbery in Concord that occurred last Saturday. The six other juveniles were charged as accomplices.

Police say the incident occurred on July 25 in the parking lot of a Circle K located at 8501 Concord Mills Blvd. The juvenile, who is from Charlotte, approached a woman and forced her from her vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was dragged a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

The vehicle was located a short time later and when officials tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, and a pursuit began. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Charlotte. The 15-year-old then tried to run on foot.

The other six juveniles range from ages 13-15.