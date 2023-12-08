LIVINGSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A 15-year-old boy was killed moments after he got off his school bus in the Livingston area Thursday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident was reported at 4:17 p.m.. Adding that the school bus had its warning lights and stop arm extended, when an 18-wheeler plowed into a car that was sitting behind the bus. The big rig then veered off and hit the boy who was standing in a driveway. The boy died at the scene.
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Livingston ISD bus on US 59 north of Livingston.— TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 8, 2023
Sadly, we can confirm a 15-year-old student was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler as the child was leaving the bus.
Investigators remain on the scene, gathering evidence. pic.twitter.com/rwtff97Bio
DPS says it’s too early in the investigation to determine if anyone will be charged.
Livingston ISD says counselors will be available Friday for anyone who needs them.
