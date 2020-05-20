15-year-old boy latest victim of deadly gun violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15-year old boy is the latest victim of the deadly violence in Charlotte and an 18-year-old has been charged in the murder.

Less than 24 hours after the teen was shot along Briarhill Drive in east Charotte, the suspect, Clifton Stanfil, was placed under arrest.

Stanfil has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Jail records show he was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on Feb. 26 for a similar armed robbery charge.

Investigators say just after 5 p.m. Monday, 15-year-old Roman Kichigin was shot during an attempted armed robbery at an apartment complex near Milton Road.

15-year-old Roman Kichigin. Credit: Inna Korval

15-year-old Roman Kichigin. Credit: Inna Korval

15-year-old Roman Kichigin. Credit: Inna Korval

Kichigin tried to drive away from the scene, but was found by investigators in a crashed car.

At this time, it’s unclear if Kichigin was the intended target of this armed robbery. Investigators say some of his family members were on scene when they arrived.

This is Charlotte’s 34th homicide of the year and the second in this area of east Charlotte in the past month.

“We are in front of your cameras way too often. Talking about homicides and things like that, but these are the ones that really hit home,” a CMPD spokesperson said at the scene Monday night.

CMPD says the community and officers have been targeting these areas in hopes of stopping the violence. According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, 15-year-old Kichigin leaves behind three siblings. He was also very interested in cars and the automotive industry.