GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies seized drugs, guns and over $15,000 in narcotics-related cash Monday in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation took place on Norwood Street.

During the seizure, deputies seized 22 grams of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of marijuana, 7 illegally possessed firearms and over $15k in narcotics-related cash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.