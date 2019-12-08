17-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence

SATURDAY 5:45 PM UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park.

Antonio Bacote, 44, was killed in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

SATURDAY 5 PM UPDATE: An investigation continues into Friday night’s deadly shooting at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby tells News13 17-year-old Khalil Williams shot his mother’s boyfriend Friday.

Deputies say they are still working to gather information and determine a motive.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park in Florence.

Deputies are in the area of 2635 E. Palmetto, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. The homes are across from the airport. Kirby says that a man has died from the shooting.

Authorities have arrested 17-year-old Khalil Shyheim Williams on one charge of murder.

Khalil Williams was booked Friday night into the Florence County Detention Center

According to online booking records, Williams was booked into the Florence County Detention Center just before 8 p.m. Friday.

