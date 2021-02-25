18-point deficit too much for UNC to overcome in non-conference loss to Marquette

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 24: D.J. Carton #21 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives against Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on February 24, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A huge 18-point deficit was just too much for the North Carolina Tar Heels to overcome in a xx-xx loss versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles stretched their lead to as many as 18 before ending the first half leading 45-29.

North Carolina made a valiant comeback effort, cutting Marquette’s lead to as little as eight in the second half, but it was a case of too little, too late for the Tar Heels.

Nine Tar Heels scored points tonight, including everyone who came off the bench for UNC.

Freshman guard Caleb Love continued his recent slump in this one. He would end up with one point and only took four shots on the night.

Forward Garrison Brooks led all Tar Heels scorers with 18 points. Freshman forward Day’Ron Sharpe nearly turned in a double-double off the bench with 9 points and 11 rebounds.

A win for North Carolina would have given head coach Roy Williams his 900th win, breaking the tie with legendary coach Bob Knight for third on the all-time wins list.

That win for Williams will have to wait until at least a Feb. 27 matchup against Florida State.

The loss for UNC is their first at home this season and drops them to 14-8 on the season.

The game against Marquette was UNC’s latest non-ACC regular-season game since the Tar Heels defeated Louisville in Charlotte on Feb. 27, 1977.