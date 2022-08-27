RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday night, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that resulted in several arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

ALE trains 108 special agents to arrest and take investigatory action in North Carolina. ALE is responsible for enforcing the Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.

During the summer, ALE special agents have worked to address violence at ABC stores as well as conducting investigations following underage deaths resulting in alcohol-related car crashes.

In the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fake IDs, cash and illegal controlled substances.

189 people were arrested with 449 different charges, and 20 of those charges were felonies. 261 were alcohol-related charges and 80 were drug-related charges.

During the operation, 21 ABC stores violated state laws and regulations. ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the criminal and regulatory violations at these businesses. That could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

The statewide enforcement operation was focused in Wilmington, Washington, Greenville, Pembroke, Lumberton, Fayetteville, Chapel Hill, Durham, Elon, Burlington, Kannapolis, Charlotte, Boone, Wilkesboro, High Point, Greensboro, Sanford, Aberdeen, Asheboro, Salisbury, Mill Spring and Hendersonville.