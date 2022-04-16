SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We are learning more about Tameisha LaShaun Goode Rogers, a Norfolk school teacher and the mother of two.

She was killed on March 27 as she drove her car away from men who were attempting to rob her and a passenger in her car, police said. One of the people accused of killing her has been on the run for 19 days.

10 On Your Side went to her home today, but her parents still can’t do an interview — they’re too devastated.

They did give us pictures.

Rogers taught at Larrymore Elementary in Norfolk. She found pleasure in working hard to ensure her students met all of their milestones.

The family says she adored her daughters, Jaelynn and Skylar. She loved hanging out with them and creating life-long memories.

Sadly those memories were cut short.

Police believe Rogers was shot by a person in a car driven by Phillip Etheridge on March 27. Police won’t say if 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson — who is still wanted — is the alleged shooter, but he’s the only other named person police have charged. Police previously arrested 23-year-old Etheridge in connection with the shooting.

We went to Jackson’s last known address. Through the door, we said we were looking for Jonathan Jackson. The lady inside declined to help.

“I need some privacy. I need some privacy. Please get off my property.” she said.

We also checked with Suffolk spokesman Tim Kelley for an update.

“We have not yet identified anyone’s connection in how they were involved in the incident other than the charges for the arrest of Mr. Etheridge and Mr. Jackson and the charges he is wanted on,” Kelley said.

Etheridge is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jackson is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use or display firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around a school, shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Etheridge allegedly admitted to driving his own vehicle, which was used by multiple co-conspirators to shoot from while they pursued the vehicle Rogers was driving. Her passenger was a man who was a neighbor of Ethridge and Jackson.

The passenger in Rogers’ car was shot but not seriously hurt.

The bullet-riddled car was found in a shopping center parking lot.

Ethridge’s mother doesn’t want to believe her son could be involved.

“He did not do this… None of this makes sense,” she told 10 On Your Side following the shooting.

Jonathan Jackson remains at large.