19-year-old and his mother killed after 4-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two pedestrians are dead and multiple other people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Florence County Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on US 76 around 12:30 p.m. when the Tahoe struck the back of a 2012 Honda Civic when changing lanes.

The Civic crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit an embankment, SCHP said. The Tahoe then crashed into a 2016 Nissan Maxima, which was a disabled vehicle in the median. The Maxima was pushed into two pedestrians and a 2004 GMC Yukon, SCHP said.

Both pedestrians died and several other people were taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

The people killed have been identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken as Dylan Wyatt, 19, and his mother, Emily Wyatt, 39, both of Lincolnton, North Carolina.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.