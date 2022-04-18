COROLLA, N.C. (AP) — A foal born this year to a herd of wild Spanish mustangs that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died unexpectedly.

That’s according to the group that manages the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post that the foal named Charlie was seen on camera footage walking near his mom Thursday afternoon.

Minutes later he laid down, and by about 10 minutes later he had died.

A necropsy is planned Friday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the foal was the first born this spring to the herd that lives along the northern beaches in Currituck County.