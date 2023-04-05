Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

LITTLE RIVER, N.C. (WNCN) — An earthquake was reported in western North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit at 4:27 a.m. about 4.8 miles southeast of Brevard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The reported location was in the Little River Township close to Laurel Creek and DuPont State Recreational Forest.

It struck about 14.4 miles southwest of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and about 24.2 miles northwest of Berea, South Carolina.

Less than a week prior, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Greenback, Tennessee, about 15 miles from the North Carolina border.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Wednesday’s earthquake hit at a depth of 5 kilometers or about 3.1 miles.

The quake hit about 25.2 miles north of Easley, South Carolina and about 123.7 miles northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.