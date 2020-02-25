2 arrested, 1 wanted in North Carolina murder case

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Two arrests have been made and a third person is wanted in connection with a murder in Robeson County.

On Monday night, the Red Springs Police Department announced the arrests of Austin Hakeem Fairley and Latasha Michelle Fairley. Austin is charged with first degree murder. He was in jail when warrants were served on him.

(left to right) Austin Fairley, Latasha Fairley, Angela Fairley (Source: Red Springs Police Department)

Latasha is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the murder. She’s also charged with driving offenses in a separate incident that occurred outside the county.

This comes after the murder of 32-year-old Brian Johnson, of Red Springs, on September 17. That night, officers responded to East 8th Avenue where they found Johnson in the yard of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are now searching for 19-year-old Angela Lynn Fairley of 885 North Alford Road in St. Pauls.

Austin was not given a bond. Latasha was put in jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson thanked the Red Springs community for their help in the case. He said their help brought this case to where it is now.

“My investigator and the SBI were instrumental during this process and I appreciate all the hard work they done,” Chief Patterson said in a Facebook post. Chief Patterson said he will soon retire and feels a lot better going out now that this case has ended with an arrest.

