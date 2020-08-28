2 attendees, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at RNC held in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two attendees and two event support people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Republican National Convention held in uptown Charlotte Monday, according to Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Approximately 792 COVID-19 tests were conducted among individuals attending or providing support to the Republican National Convention meeting held in the City of Charlotte Monday.

Of these, two attendees and two individuals supporting the event tested positive for COVID-19, county officials announced on Friday.

“These individuals were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health. As previously reported, additional details about the RNC Meeting will be included in the official After Action Report, unless there is a recognized threat to the public’s health,” Mecklenburg County officials said in a written statement released on Friday.

Additionally, since early August, at least 62 cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents were connected to higher educational institutions outside of Mecklenburg County.

MCPH said it conducted initial case interviews with these residents and transferred the cases to local health departments where the resident is currently residing for additional follow-up as per routine protocol. These cases are not included in the Mecklenburg County data, they said.

Highlights about the 24,741 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of August 26, 2020 include:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.



