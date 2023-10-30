WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children were sent to a nearby hospital after the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they ingested an unknown substance.

Around 3:40 p.m., deputies were called to 965 Dr. Calvin Jones Highway in Wake Forest to assist EMS regarding the two children.

It was determined by deputies that the incident happened in the 1020 block of Fairlong Road in Wake Forest.

The children and a family member were on their way to the hospital when EMS and deputies met them. The children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and toxicology results are pending.

This is an active investigation, and no other information is available at this time, the sheriff’s office said.