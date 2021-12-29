2 confirmed shot at Catawba College in Salisbury, NC during high school basketball tournament

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — Two people were shot in the gym at Catawba College on Wednesday night during a high school basketball tournament.

Preliminary information from Salisbury Police shows that just after 8:15 p.m., one person fired more than one shot and struck two male juveniles in the lobby of the Catawba College gymnasium.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes holds a media conference following an incident during a basketball tournament on the campus of Catawba College this evening. pic.twitter.com/1jYQe2ElXl — SalisburyPD (@SalisburyNCPD) December 30, 2021

One of the victims’ injuries was serious enough to require them to be flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The other victim was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. The extent of both of the victims’ injuries are not yet known.

Catawba College is on holiday break this week, however, Rowan-Salisbury Schools was hosting the 2021 Sam Moir Christmas Basketball Tournament between North Rowan High School and West Rowan High School in the gymnasium.

Investigators estimate that 300 to 400 people were attending the game tonight. The school district tweeted out shortly before 9:30 p.m. that the remainder of the tournament was canceled.

ATTENTION: The remainder of the 2021 Sam Moir Christmas Tournament has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ivHjDrAJND — Rowan-Salisbury Schools (@RSSchoolsNC) December 30, 2021

At least one suspect is still on the run and has not been identified at this time.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the shooting, but students tell WJZY that a fight broke out between a group of people before the shots rang out.

Catawba College initially put out a shelter-in-place order. The order has since been lifted as Salisbury Police secured the crime scene. Campus residents who are still on campus during the holiday break are asked to remain in their buildings until 6 a.m. Thursday and avoid the gym area.

Shelter in Place lifted, SPD have secured area & have requested current residents remain in building until 6:00am, avoid gym area. — Catawba College (@CatawbaCollege) December 30, 2021

If anyone has any information that may aid investigators, you are asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department via private message on social media or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at (866) 639-5245.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for the continuous updates as soon as they become available.