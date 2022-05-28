SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after a boat crash on the Wilmington River Saturday morning.

Crews are still searching for three men missing after the incident, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. when two boats, driving in different directions, collided. The Coast Guard estimated the crash site was about 1.5 miles north of the Thunderbolt Marina.

There were a total of nine passengers involved, including four juveniles, according to Chatham EMS COO Phil Koster.

Six individuals were transported for further medical care, either by EMS or a Coast Guard helicopter. Koster confirmed two people died at the hospital.

The COO would not comment on the ages of those deceased.

Koster advised boaters to avoid the waters between the Wilmington River Bridge and Thunderbolt, where divers were searching.

He said it’s been a difficult Memorial Day weekend already, in light of the boat crash and multiple vehicle accidents on Highway 80.

“Just be safe this weekend,” Koster urged.