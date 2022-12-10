Editor’s note: Early reports suggested three tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, however, only two tractor-trailers were involved.

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed after tractor-trailers crashed on I-95 near Darien, Georgia, on Friday.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. at the McIntosh/Glynn County line.

GSP said according to witnesses, an unknown pickup truck traveling northbound on the interstate forced a Peterbilt tractor-trailer towards the median. The tractor-trailer crossed over the median cable barrier and entered into the southbound lane.

That’s when it crashed into a Volvo tractor-trailer, which separated from its trailer and overturned. GSP said the driver escaped the cab before it caught fire.

Meanwhile, the Peterbilt tractor-trailer became engulfed in flames as it came to rest across all four southbound lanes of traffic.

Both occupants of the Peterbilt died.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

This is one of the trucks involved. WSAV was told it was hauling for FedEx. The trailer went into the marsh. The driver was able to get out and was walking around the scene, according to scene witnesses.

Photo provided by Alex McCutcheon.

GSP identified the driver of the Volvo as Angel Valcarel, 48, of Savannah, who suffered minor injuries.

The deceased occupants of the Peterbilt have been identified as Bereket Teweldemedhin, 42, and Angesom Abadi, 36. Both were from Harrisonburg, Virginia.

One southbound lane reopened around 9:15 p.m. but there was a huge amount of debris in the other three lanes. GSP said by 1:30 a.m., those three lanes opened completely.

The right southbound lane will remain closed due to damage from the fire.

GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.